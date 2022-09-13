UAMS

Submitted photo

Susan S. Smyth, M.D., Ph.D., (left) and Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, present medallion to Matthew A. Steliga, M.D.

 Evan Lewis

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine invested Matthew A. Steliga, M.D., chief of the Division of Thoracic Surgery in the UAMS Department of Surgery and a tenured professor of surgery in the UAMS College of Medicine, in the Kent C. Westbrook, M.D., Distinguished Chair in Surgical Oncology during a Sept. 7 ceremony. 

“I want to thank the East family for establishing this endowment, Lynn and Julie Marshall for extending it further and to Dr. Kent Westbrook for being a pioneer and leading us forward in surgical oncology,” said Steliga. “This endowed chair allows us to reflect on our past and all the great things that have come before us in a very humbling way, and I hope that we can push our work even further into the future.” 

