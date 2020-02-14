The 16th Annual Midsouth Summit Black Expo, presented the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), will celebrate black history month with an event highlighting health education, minority-owned businesses and family-friendly entertainment.
The expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock. Admission is free.
The UAMS MammoVan mobile mammography unit will be on hand to provide mammograms. To make an appointment or determine if you qualify for services, call (800) 259-8794.
The expo also will feature cultural and historical exhibits, tax preparation, giveaways and live music, including the UAMS Midsouth Black Expo Battle of the Bands, presented by the Little Rock Chapter of the Links, Inc.
