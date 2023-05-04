The Movement Disorders Clinic at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will hold a free cooking workshop for patients with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers on May 19.

The workshop, this time featuring a Mother’s Day theme including tea sandwiches, will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the Culinary Medicine Kitchen on the ground floor of the UAMS Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.