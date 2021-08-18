Starting Monday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will offer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to its moderately and severely immunocompromised patients.
Appointments are required.
Under guidelines issued by the Federal Drug Administration, only patients who received the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and who meet the definition of moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible for a third dose. The third dose should be the same vaccine the patient received earlier.
UAMS patients eligible for a COVID booster include:
- Those in active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Transplant patients who are taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Those who have received CAR-T cell therapy or a stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or still taking immunosuppressive therapy)
- Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Those undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids and other pharmaceuticals that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
Existing UAMS patients should contact their physician to see if they are eligible for a booster and to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.