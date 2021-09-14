The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has opened a new vaccine clinic at 401 S. Monroe St. in Little Rock to provide both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers first and second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and seasonal flu vaccine. Appointments are available but not required. Currently, third doses of COVID vaccines are administered only with an order by a UAMS provider.
“COVID vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic and to return to a more normal life,” said Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, UAMS chancellor and CEO of UAMS Health. “UAMS is committed to providing easy and convenient access to vaccines across Arkansas. We are opening this new clinic in anticipation of increased demand from both the unvaccinated population and those seeking a booster dose, once those are authorized.
“This site, which previously served as headquarters for the American Red Cross in Arkansas, has free front-door parking and is centrally located in the heart of Little Rock,” he said. “We are committed to continuing to lead the fight against COVID in Arkansas and continuing to evolve as needs and demands change. This new clinic is one more way we can help keep Arkansas healthy.”
UAMS also offers vaccines at 25 other sites across the state, including several Central Arkansas locations. Learn more at uams.health/covidvaccine.
