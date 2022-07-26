The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Pathways Academy is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas (BBBSCA) on a mentorship initiative for the program’s students.

Under the partnership, BBBSCA is providing sessions during which Pathways students will learn the meaning of mentorship and how to identify mentors in their own lives. The sessions will run through the 2022-23 academic year.

