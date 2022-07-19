The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) recently received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture that will go towards the purchase of equipment to provide long-distance learning opportunities to 36 sites around the state, including six prisons.

The $737,882 grant, awarded to the UAMS Institute for Digital Health & Innovation, will be matched by $110,700 in funds from UAMS.

