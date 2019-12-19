Several computer classes for adults will be taught January-March by the Little Rock Digital Learning Center. One class will be held at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging and the others at Second Presbyterian Church.
The January and February classes will be at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. Fees range from $20-$30:
• iPhone/iPad Basics, Jan. 14, 16 and 21, 1:30-3 p.m.
• Digital Genealogy, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 and 11, 1:30-3 p.m.
• Online Banking and Shopping, Feb. 20, 1:30-3 p.m.
• One-on-One Computer Consulting, by appointment. The class at UAMS will be in Room 2156 at the UAMS Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive. Cost is $60:
• Computer Basics, Mondays and Wednesdays, March 2-18, 10 a.m.-noon
For more information or to register for classes, call 501-225-6073, email info@lifequestofarkansas.org or visit www.littlerockdlc.org.
