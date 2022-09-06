The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division of Palliative Medicine is sponsoring “That Good Night: On Dignity, Suffering & the Role of Medicine in Life’s Eleventh Hour,” with Sunita Puri, M.D.
The lecture will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., in downtown Little Rock. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 and are available at give.uams.edu/puri.
“We are delighted that Dr. Puri is able to join us,” said Sarah Harrington, M.D., a palliative care physician in the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. “When facing a serious illness, so often patients and families are overwhelmed with decisions. Palliative care aims to meet patients where they are, assist with goals of care, and to help create a plan of care that matches those goals. Events like this are so important so we can educate the public about advance care planning and end-of-life care.”
Puri is the director of the Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center and the School of Medicine, where she is an associate professor of clinical medicine. Previously, she was medical director of the palliative medicine service at Keck Hospital and Norris Cancer Center of the University of Southern California.
The event is sponsored by the UAMS Division of Palliative Medicine and is funded by a grant from the Dorothy Snider Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.