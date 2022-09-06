The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division of Palliative Medicine is sponsoring “That Good Night: On Dignity, Suffering & the Role of Medicine in Life’s Eleventh Hour,” with Sunita Puri, M.D.

The lecture will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., in downtown Little Rock. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 and are available at give.uams.edu/puri.

