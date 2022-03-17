The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will close its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Monroe Building at 4 p.m. Friday, March 18. UAMS will continue to offer COVID vaccines through individual clinics.
Additionally, the COVID testing drive-thru site, located at Shuffield Drive and Jack Stephens Drive on the UAMS campus, will close at 4 p.m. Friday, March 25. Beginning Monday, March 28, COVID testing will be available by appointment only at the Monroe Building (previously the headquarters of the American Red Cross in Arkansas) at 401 S. Monroe St.
“As the number of COVID infections continue to drop in Arkansas, we no longer need these COVID-specific areas and can meet the demand for vaccines and testing in other ways,” said Steppe Mette, M.D., CEO of the UAMS Medical Center and senior vice chancellor of UAMS Health. “Closing the vaccine clinic and the drive-thru will allow us to redeploy our workers to areas where they are needed more.”
UAMS first opened its drive-thru COVID testing site March 13, 2020. Staff also conducted drive-up testing events around the state. Since March 2020, UAMS has conducted more than 174,000 tests at these drive-thru locations and more than 218,000 tests overall.
UAMS opened its first COVID vaccination clinic Jan. 19, 2021, in the Freeway Medical Tower on 10th Street. A month later, UAMS partnered with The City of Little Rock to relocate the clinic to the Centre at University Park at 6401 West 12th St., where it remained until July 23, 2021. UAMS opened the current clinic in the Monroe Building in September 2021. Since UAMS Health began offering the COVID vaccine, it has administered more than 118,000 doses.
