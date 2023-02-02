The University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences (UAMS) Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program will host a virtual workshop, “Strategies for Memory and Mood,” Feb. 16 to connect anyone affected by a traumatic brain injury (TBI) to helpful resources and support, UAMS announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The virtual event is free, open to the public and will be held from noon to 2 p.m. To register and receive the Zoom link, call 501-526-7656 or visit their Eventbrite page.
The Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program has partnered with several entities throughout the state to provide educational and professional resources for people living with a TBI, including information for their family members, caregivers and health care providers.
Workshop attendees will learn about free resources, digital health clinics, a free 24/7 TBI nurse triage call center, virtual TBI support groups and more. In addition to interactive discussions, the keynote speaker, Chrystal T. Fullen, will discuss strategies for improving memory and mood.
