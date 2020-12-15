Start the new year tobacco free with help from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).
A series of six free, weekly online classes titled Quit & Stay Quit Mondays will begin at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4. Individual goal-setting consultations also are available for anyone who desires to quit smoking.
To register for classes or consultations, call 501-526-5448 and leave a message with your name and number or email LDCullers@uams.edu. Participants will receive a call or email with registration confirmation and login instructions.
Preregistration is required for each class session by noon on Wednesday prior to the class you wish to attend. To participate in the Jan. 4 class, participants must register by noon Dec. 30. All classes and consultations are conducted by certified tobacco cessation specialists.
Quit & Stay Quit Mondays highlights key practices that can help a person quit smoking and introduces the idea of using Monday as a recurring day to start quitting again.
The entire course series will repeat three times, ending on May 17. Participants may choose to attend any or all of the one-hour sessions:
Jan. 4, March 1 and April 12 – Alphabet Soup: Going from A – Z on the continuum of change. Before setting a quit day, you can starting quitting.
Jan. 11, March 8 and April 19 – Cold Turkey or Slow Turkey: Cessation options, medications and making a choice.
Jan. 18 – Class is canceled in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 25, March 15 and April 26 – Quit Tobacco? That’s Easy. Done it a Million Times: Practical tips for turning setbacks into success.
Feb. 1, March 22 and May 4 – Letting Go: Preparing for Quit Day.
Feb. 8, March 19 and May 10 – Been There, Done It: Panel of ex-smokers share their journey from smoker to non-smoker.
Feb. 15 – Class is canceled in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Feb. 22, April 5 and May 17 – My Friend, My Enemy: Health risk of smoking, recovery timeline and a personal letter to “My Friend, My Enemy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.