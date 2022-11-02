The University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Team will host a virtual “Traumatic Brain Injury Resource Workshop” on Nov. 10 to connect anyone affected by a TBI to helpful resources and support.
The virtual event is free, open to the public and will be held from noon to 2 p.m. To register and receive the Zoom link, call 501-526-7656 or visit https://TBINOV10TH.eventbrite.com.
The Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s TBI Team has partnered with several entities throughout the state to provide educational and professional resources for people living with a TBI, including information for their family members, caregivers and health care providers.
Workshop attendees will learn about free resources, digital health clinics, a free 24/7 TBI nurse triage call center, virtual TBI support groups and more. In addition to interactive discussions, the keynote speaker, Sarah Kate Ross, MT-BC, will talk about music therapy.
