The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mindfulness Program is offering the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) program online starting Jan. 20.
Participants learn mindfulness techniques that foster positivity, inner strength and peace, while providing useful skills for navigating difficulty, stress, illness and pain.
The program is an eight-week, nine-session training in mindful awareness and meditation skills. Classes meet weekly online for about two hours and for an all-day session toward the end of the course.
Orientation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Classes one through eight meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 20 to March 17. The all-day class and retreat is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
The cost for the course is $300 and covers materials. UAMS employees may take the course for $250. Couples or families can receive a group rate of $225 per person. Scholarships are also available.
MBSR was developed by Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ph.D., in 1979 at the University of Massachusetts Medical School and is a form of mindfulness and meditation that is well-documented and supported by scientific studies. Participants learn different meditative tools to mindfully explore healthier relationships with the day-to-day challenges and demands of life.
Guided mindfulness meditation practices.
Gentle stretching and mindful movement exercises.
Group dialogue and discussions aimed at enhancing awareness in everyday life.
Mentored instructions on MBSR meditation practices.
Printed and digital materials and resources, such as workbooks and MP3 files.
The course is taught by Feliciano “Pele” Yu Jr., M.D., a professor of pediatrics, biomedical informatics and public health at UAMS, associate director of the UAMS Mindfulness Program and certified Koru Mindfulness teacher who has completed the MBSR Teacher Training Intensive through the University of California San Diego Mindfulness-Based Professional Training Institute.
Puru Thapa, M.D., professor of psychiatry, is director of the UAMS Mindfulness Program, which offers Mindfulness teachings and courses to the UAMS community and the general public. For more information, visit Mindfulness.UAMS.edu.
