The University of Central Arkansas earned the university’s second-highest Day of Giving total in UCA history, bringing in $758,130 from donors during its eighth annual Day of Giving.
A total of 1,963 donors gave to UCA during the 24-hour fundraiser on Thursday from 40 states and 14 different countries. Of these 1,963 donors, 43 percent were students, 36 percent were alumni, 15 percent were UCA faculty and 6 percent were friends and parents.
“We are one of only a few institutions that had the confidence in its alumni, donors and friends to announce a comprehensive fundraising campaign during a pandemic,” UCA President Houston Davis said. “To be nearly 85 percent toward our $100 million goal is a testament to the incredible support for our students and our university.”
The $758,130 donated during the Day of Giving will go toward scholarships, state-of-the-art equipment and research as well as experiential learning opportunities that equip students to be leaders in the regional and global economies.
“Transforming this university and our culture of giving is about participation,” Mary Bane Lackie, vice president for university advancement and UCA Foundation president, said. “It’s about embracing the urgency of now and what we can accomplish by joining together for a common cause.”
UCA first started Day of Giving celebrations in 2015, and has raised more than $3.9 million from it. The highest Day of Giving earnings came in 2020, when donors gave UCA more than $1 million.
This 2022 Day of Giving celebration marks the sixth year in a row where UCA surpassed its goal.
