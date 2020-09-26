The University of Central Arkansas has received a $120,000 commitment over five years from Acxiom. This will take the company’s support to $1.1 million across a 30-year collaborative partnership for initiatives in the College of Business and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Leaders from Acxiom and UCA signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday, Sept. 24, to further finalize the partnership.
The gift will support an annual IT careers camp, provide funds for student scholarships, clubs and awards and highlight job and internship opportunities available to UCA students at Acxiom.
“Acxiom continues to be one of UCA’s closest and most valued community partners,” said UCA President Houston Davis. “This gift only furthers the impact of Acxiom on our campus, our students, and our graduates.”
In the College of Business, Acxiom’s gift will support the Acxiom IT Careers Camp, a yearly, two-day camp held on UCA’s campus for high school students interested in careers in information technology. The camp began in 2007 and has welcomed more than 400 students to UCA.
“Central Arkansas is home for Acxiom, and we’re delighted to continue to support our community,” said Acxiom’s Chief Customer Officer Drew May. “Investment in education and in future talent is so important, both in good and in challenging times, as it ultimately benefits everyone.”
Acxiom’s gift will also support the Acxiom Scholarship, open to qualifying juniors and seniors majoring in Management Information Systems, and the Acxiom Information Systems Student Award, given each year to the top Information Systems major in the College of Business.
“Acxiom has played a vital role in our college over the years, especially in our Department of Management Information Systems, where technology, data and analytics education is the primary focus,” said UCA College of Business Dean Michael Hargis. “Acxiom has provided more internships for MIS and other business students than any other company, more full-time positions for our MIS graduates than any other company, and has been crucial to curriculum enhancements we have made to keep our courses relevant and current.”
In the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics (CNSM), Acxiom’s gift will go toward sponsoring the CNSM Club.
“I appreciate all the support that Acxiom has provided to the college over a long period of time,” said UCA College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Dean Stephen Addison. “I am particularly pleased with this gift that directly supports the efforts of our computer science students.”
For more information, contact Lee Hogan, project and communications coordinator in the College of Business, at (501) 733-6246 or chogan2@uca.edu.
