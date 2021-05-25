The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has updated its COVID-19 guidance to no longer require face coverings for fully-vaccinated campus staff, students and visitors, President Houston Davis announced in a statement released to the UCA website on May 20. The move, which came on the heels of additional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance which eliminated the need for a face mask in most situations for fully vaccinated individuals, took effect immediately on Thursday.
Despite the decision to eliminate the face mask requirement for fully vaccinated members of the campus community, Davis said one exception would be summer term classrooms and laboratories, adding that the mask requirement for those two environments would remain in place through July 29.
“In fairness to all the students that registered for summer classes under the assumption of a face covering requirement, [UCA] will continue our original plan to require face coverings in summer 2021 classes through the July 29 implementation date of the state law eliminating face covering requirements by any public entity in Arkansas,” Davis said.
Davis also said that non-fully vaccinated staff, students and visitors must continue to wear a face mask through July 29 and encouraged campus members to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so.
“As a reminder, all UCA employees, family of employees and all students may receive the COVID-19 vaccine through our UCA Student Health Clinic,” Davis said. “The vaccines are free of charge and can be used for either the first or second Pfizer dose.”
To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine at UCA, call the Student Health Clinic at 501-450-3136, Davis said.
