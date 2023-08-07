The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Division of Advancement has announced several recent hires and promotions, a news release issued by the university last week read.
Joan Shofner, a 1994 UCA graduate who lives in Conway, was promoted to associate vice president for campaign and development effective May 1. Shofner has worked at UCA for 13 years and most recently served as associate vice president of campaign and legacy planning.
Greg Weber, also of Conway, was promoted to assistant vice president of legacy planning effective May 1. Weber had previously served two years as the senior director of development for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Also on May 1, Jennifer Boyett, a 2001 UCA graduate, was hired as director of campaign communications. Boyett previously worked at UCA from 2001-2013 and most recently served as executive director of the United Way of Central Arkansas.
In July, Mollie Henager, a 2016 UCA graduate who lives in Little Rock, was promoted to senior director of foundation relations and development. She previously served for two years as director of development and foundation relations.
Jim Smith, of Greenbrier, also joined the advancement division in July as the senior director of development of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. Smith’s fundraising career spans more than 20 years which includes previous leadership roles at West Virginia University School of Medicine and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
