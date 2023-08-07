The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Division of Advancement has announced several recent hires and promotions, a news release issued by the university last week read.

Joan Shofner, a 1994 UCA graduate who lives in Conway, was promoted to associate vice president for campaign and development effective May 1. Shofner has worked at UCA for 13 years and most recently served as associate vice president of campaign and legacy planning.

