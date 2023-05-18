University of Central Arkansas (UCA) graduate Shelby Morris has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award for the 2023-24 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, a news release issued by the university on Wednesday read.

A native of McAlester, Okla., Morris earned a degree in elementary education this May, with a minor in honors interdisciplinary studies. During the 2023-24 academic year, she plans to use the Fulbright Award to teach English and American culture in Taiwan.

