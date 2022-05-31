Ebony Mitchell, a graduate from the University of Central Arkansas and a marketing specialist at Conway Regional, is set to compete in the Miss Arkansas 2022 pageant on June 18 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.
A native of Harrison, Mitchell has been competing in pageants since she was a little girl by getting involved in the Diamond State Princess program, a mentorship program where a Miss Arkansas contestant gets paired with a younger girl who would walk on stage with the contestant.
Miss Arkansas 2022 will be Mitchell’s fifth time competing. She was the runner-up last year where she received almost $14,000 in scholarships.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “I made a lot of personal connections and friendships that will last far beyond my time competing. It was a great experience.”
Those $14,000 in scholarships helped Mitchell go on to graduate from John Brown University earlier this month with her master’s degree in health administration.
“It’s definitely not easy being a full-time student, a full-time worker and then preparing for Miss Arkansas,” she said. “It’s definitely worth it and it’s been really incredible. I’m just lucky to even have the opportunity to do that.”
Mitchell has been hard at work preparing for the Miss Arkansas pageant while brushing up on her talent of tap dancing and working on her social impact inactive involving cyber security and online safety.
“I work to bring awareness to cyber security and making sure our children are safe while they’re online,” she said. “I’ve been able to pass out coloring books and workbooks to help these children learn how to be safe online.”
Working alongside the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, Mitchell was able to distribute these materials to all 75 counties in the state.
“It’s been pretty awesome,” she said. “It’s really amazing to work with them to get my social impact inactive throughout the entire state.”
Mitchell says that she is most looking forward to meeting and getting to know the new girls competing in the Miss Arkansas 2022 pageant this year.
“I really loved being a part of someone’s first year of competing in Miss Arkansas,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the week and just being there and taking in the entire experience and just having the best time possible. I’ve been a few time and I know what to expect so I’m just excited to get to meet the new girls.”
Having been the runner-up last year, Mitchell is considered a frontrunner to possibly take the crown home this year.
“I would be over the moon if I did win,” she said. “I’ve wanted to be Miss Arkansas since I was nine years old, so it’s been a long time coming so it would be an honor to represent Arkansas. I’ve been preparing a lot harder to hopefully walk away with the crown this time. I hope that my hard work will pay off. I know that regardless of the outcome, I got a great support system and a great village behind me.”
After the pageant, Mitchell hopes to use her newly obtained master’s degree to stay in the health care field and possibly work for a nonprofit hospital. Mitchell also hopes to inspire young girls who also want to follow in her footsteps and compete for the crown someday.
“I would tell them to reach for the stars,” she said. “You never know what’s out there until you jump in feet first and I think anyone can do anything they set their mind to. Just keep trying and go for your dreams because they’re definitely possible.”
