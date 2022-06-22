A University of Central Arkansas alumni and former associate professor at the University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences has released a new book, co-authored with his 12-year old son. Dr. Mike Wiggins, an ophthalmologist now living in Florida, and his son Jack, released “Magical Arkansas Tales,” a collection of children’s short stories in May.
In an interview with the Log Cabin on Monday, Wiggins, a native of Booneville in Logan County, and Jack said the stories span 100 years in Arkansas settings like Faulkner, Pulaski, Lonoke and Logan counties.
Describing the book as “something good to come out of [the] COVID-19 [pandemic],” Wiggins said the idea for the book started when he was working on a novel geared toward adults that Jack asked to read.
Noting the novel wasn’t age-appropriate, Wiggins wrote his son a short story, “The Ghosts of the Arkansas River,” that became one of the stories in the book.
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Jack’s schools closed, Wiggins said, and to get him out of the house, the father and son began taking evening walks in which they created fantastical stories that blended a variety of genres with an ultimate goal – tackling topics that affect children today.
Topics the book’s stories address include bullying, step-parents, friendship, prejudice and more. Jack said using creative writing like magic, science fiction and fantasy to address issues that affect children today makes the topics and stories more relatable to readers.
“[Writing about topics that affect children] lets kids relate to it and imagine themselves as their favorite characters,” Jack said.
Wiggins said he began taking notes on the stories he and Jack came up with on their walks after they had several and began writing them out.
“Thank goodness I had a kid telling me what to write,” Wiggins said.
Since the release of their book, the father and son have undertook a book tour and series of signings around the south. Wiggins said Jack embraced the tour and speaking to readers who are inspired by his writing ability at such a young age. In their travels, Wiggins added, the two have learned that readers find the book enjoyable for both children and adults.
For Jack, a voracious reader who said he loves to “create a whole world based off books,” he’s now part of a writing group with his friends and said he might want to be a writer when he grows up.
Jack said the process of writing the book with his father has made them grow closer and spend more time together, a point his dad agreed with.
“It’s been great to watch [Jack] mature and develop through this process,” Wiggins said. “Those walks we took in 2020 are memories I’ll cherish forever.”
“Magical Arkansas Tales” is available in paperback and electronically on Amazon, as well as at Barnes and Noble.
