Conway native Hunter Rennie received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree from New York Institute of Technology of College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University at the college’s Commencement & Hooding ceremony held May 25 in Jonesboro.
Rennie, who earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Central Arkansas before attending NYITCOM at A-State, will perform his residency in Emergency Medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.
“We are extremely proud of the Class of 2022, especially considering the unique challenges this group faced as their final two years of medical school took place during a pandemic,” Shane Speights, D.O., dean of NYITCOM at A-State, said. “They persevered and worked incredibly hard to complete their medical degrees.”
The NYITCOM at A-State Class of 2022 was third graduating class at Arkansas’ first osteopathic medical school, which opened in 2016. NYITCOM at A-State was founded with a mission to produce physicians to help alleviate the significant shortage Arkansas is facing.
