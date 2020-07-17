The University of Central Arkansas has announced its President’s Medallion recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This annual award honors undergraduate students from each academic college as Outstanding Students of the University for their commitment to academic excellence and experiential learning.
Students awarded for the 2019-20 academic year were Kevin Joshua Knox, College of Business; Sydney Elmore, College of Education; Marley Cash-Powell, College of Fine Arts and Communication; Taylor Nicole Eaves, College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; Cagney Kilgroe, College of Liberal Arts; and Randall Reece Rainwater, College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
“The President’s Medallion is our highest university honor and one we typically bestow during commencement each May,” said UCA President Houston Davis. “While we were unable to congratulate the President’s Medallion recipients in person this year, we wanted to ensure that these outstanding students were recognized publicly for this important achievement.”
To honor these students and their record of academic excellence, Davis recorded a congratulatory video highlighting each student and their exemplary accomplishments. Watch the video here.
“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of these recent graduates and appreciate their legacies of excellence and leadership,” said Davis. “We cannot wait to see how they will impact the world in the coming years.”
