The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will hold its regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meetings on five different dates in 2023, a news release issued by UCA on Friday read. All meetings will be held in the Board of Trustees Conference Room in Wingo Hall.
The tentative time for each meeting is 10 a.m. The UCA Audit and Finance Committee will meet on the aforementioned dates at 8:30 a.m. in Wingo Hall, room 315.
In the event that additional meetings are scheduled throughout the year, notice will be sent. All times and locations are subject to change.
