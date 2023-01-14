The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will hold its regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meetings on five different dates in 2023, a news release issued by UCA on Friday read. All meetings will be held in the Board of Trustees Conference Room in Wingo Hall.

Feb. 17.

