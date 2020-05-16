The University of Central Arkansas’ Division of Outreach and Community Engagement held a graduation ceremony via Zoom on May 7, 2020, for the Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute (CAYLI), formerly known as the Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute.
CAYLI began in 1995 as the Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute. It was developed by that year’s Faulkner County Leadership Institute (FCLI) adult class as a community service project. This year, we are celebrating 25 years of developing young leaders. More than 650 young people have graduated from the program during its 25-year history.
CAYLI is designed to develop leadership potential in 11th- and 12th-grade students. The institute consists of a two-day overnight retreat and seven monthly sessions, which cover human services, education, media/technology, healthcare, work world/economy, government/court system and environment/agriculture. A community service project is a vital part of the curriculum. This year’s community service project was for students to collect food for the Conway City Animal Shelter.
The 2020 CAYLI graduating class consisted of nine seniors and 11 juniors from Conway Christian, Conway, Greenbrier, St. Joseph and Vilonia high schools.
“While a Zoom graduation was not ideal, we couldn’t let the year end without acknowledging the accomplishments and commitment these students have made over the past year,” Shaneil Ealy, director of CAYLI, said. “They sacrificed their Saturdays and missed class in order to learn about leadership in their community and it’s so rewarding to come together at the end of the year and hear what they’ve learned and how they’ve grown as leaders.”
The graduates commented on the program’s impact on them.
Jackson Terrell said: “CAYLI really taught me what it means to be a good leader and how to cooperate with people who think different than me! I’ll take the knowledge I learned with me for the rest of my life and I wouldn’t give up my experience in CAYLI for the world.”
David Green said: “CAYLI really was a life growing experience. I’ve learned so much about agriculture and about our community as a whole. I think the best thing about it was how close we grew together. From the retreat until now. There are so many great memories and I’m so blessed to have had such an amazing experience.”
Emmy Block said: “I was a leader before this program but CAYLI helped me to become a BETTER leader to myself, my sisters and others.”
Carigan Foster said: “Being in the CAYLI program has helped me in more ways than one. It has helped me make new friends and learn things about our community and myself along the way. It served as a place to make me feel motivated to do better and be better. Our community service project showed me that doing things for others produces the best feeling. This program taught me that through community is how we connect. Considering what I’ve learned through Cayli, the new people we meet are ways we can make an impact.”
List of CAYLI 2020 graduates:
Emmy Block
Catie Overton
Carigan Foster
Will Parrack
Mattie Gafner
Megan Pelley
David Green
Colin Ratliff
Tiffany Greeson
Jaqueline Ruiz
Chloe Harder
Alyssa Rye
Ryan Hatch
Emily Stehle
Sarah Morales
Jaycie Sturdivant
Avery Nelson
Jackson Terrell
Parker New
Kaitlyn Williams
CAYLI is facilitated by the UCA Division of Outreach and Community Engagement, graduates of the Faulkner County and Conway Area Leadership Institute, and dedicated volunteers.
For more information, contact Ealy, assistant vice president of UCA Outreach and Community Engagement, at 501-450-5266 or via email youthleadership@uca.edu.
