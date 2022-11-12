UCA announces recipients of 2022 Employee Wellness Champion Awards

UCA President Houston Davis (left) with 2022 UCA Wellness Champion awardees Anjanette Kerr, Ashley Cooksey and Laura Gillis and UCA Employee Well-Being Program Manager Moriah Bruner.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) kicked off its annual BeWell initiative by announcing the recipients of the 2022 UCA Wellness Champion Awards, the university announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Employees Anjanette Kerr, Ashley Cooksey and Laura Gillis earned the classified staff member, non-classified staff and faculty member awards, respectively.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.