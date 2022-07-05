The University of Central Arkansas congratulates approximately 1,100 students who were named as Presidential Scholars. Local students include the following:
Mitchell L. Lovelady of Conway.
Patricia Nichols of Conway.
Markie N. Salzwedel of Conway.
Amy E. Lambe of Conway.
Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar.
