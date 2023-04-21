The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will hold spring commencement May 5-6, the university announced in a news release on Thursday.
All commencement ceremonies will take place in the Farris Center. At 4 p.m. on May 5, the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will hold its commencement. At 7 p.m., graduate students will have theirs.
On May 6, three separate ceremonies will take place. At 9 a.m., the College of Education and College of Business will host theirs, followed by certain majors of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences at noon. The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the last of the majors of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences will start their ceremony at 3 p.m.
In total, the university will confer 922 undergraduate degrees and certificates and 238 graduate degrees and certificates during the spring commencement. UCA students Hayden Hudnall, Will Biernat, MaryAnna Merideth, Courtney Clawson and Hypatia Meraviglia will receive the President’s Medallion for Outstanding Student of the University, while three professors will received Distinguished Professor Emeritus designations.
UCA President Houston Davis will address the graduates. Courtney Clawson, 2022-23 president of the Student Government Association, will deliver a pre-recorded greeting for students. Vaughn Scribner, 2023-24 president of the Faculty Senate, and Carlos Herrera, 2022-23, president of the Staff Senate, will speak to graduates in pre-recorded messages on behalf of faculty and staff, respectively. Tyler Rodgers, UCA Alumni Association president, will speak in a pre-recorded message on behalf of alumni. Shelby Hickman will deliver a pre-recorded message on behalf of graduate students.
Spring commencement ceremonies are ticketed events that are not open to the general public. Graduates will each be given a specified number of tickets that they may share with friends and family. Entry will not be allowed without a ticket. All tickets are general admission; seats will not be assigned. A live stream of the ceremonies will be available on UCA’s website.
