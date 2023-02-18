The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees met Friday morning during the regular scheduled meeting where the board voted unanimously to approve a 5 percent increase to the university’s room and board rates.
UCA’s room and board was previously set at $8,250 per year, based on a double-occupancy room, with $200 declining cash balance (DCB) on the Total Access meal plan. The new, increased rates will be $8,663 per year and include a $250 DCB on the Total Access meal plan. Students will now pay an additional $413 per year.
“Students cringe at any thought of an increase no matter what it is and try to push back when we first hear about one,” Courtney Clawson, Student Government Association (SGA) president, said at the Friday meeting. “However, we recognize that the university and everyone involved did, and still do, everything they can to make sure these increases are as low as possible.”
The rate increase will accommodate UCA’s need to “maintain and upgrade housing facilities” on campus according to agenda documents.
“We understand that this increase is necessary in order to keep UCA functioning the way that it needs to,” Clawson said. “We are very thankful for a university that keeps students, and our wallets, at the forefront of every decision.”
The decision for the increase was made in a joint process by Finance and Administration, SGA and Housing and Residence Life to find out how to meet the needs of the campus facilities while also meeting the needs of students and their families.
UCA is currently below average on the room and board costs compared to other public universities in the state, and the increase will still keep it about in the same spot, according to a graph Vice President of Student Affairs Robin Williamson showed to the board on Friday.
Even though the room and board have increased, the nightly rate charged for camps, conferences and other events will not change.
This 5 percent increase will go into effect starting for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Trustees will also voted to honor three retired UCA professors with the Distinguished Professor Emeritus Award.
The three professors are Emogene Fox, who served as a professor in the Department of Health Sciences from 1980 to 2021; Kenneth Barnes, who taught in the Department of History from 1992 to 2020; and John S. Choinski, Jr., who served in the Department of Biology from 1984 to 2018.
All three professors were nominated for the awards by their respective departments and they will all be honored at a ceremony in May.
“This is not just a formality, but actually an honor for the board to participate in recognizing these remarkable faculty members for their great work over many, many years of service,” Curtis Barnett, chair of the Board of Trustees, said Friday.
Trustees also unanimously approved:
The key performance indicators (KPIs) for the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.
The ability of the Department of Nutrition and Family Sciences to offer the Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences online.
A resolution to authorize expense reimbursements for board members for the coming year, which include travel costs for “official board duties.” Per state law, the board has to adopt this at the first meeting of each year.
