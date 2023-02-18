The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees met Friday morning during the regular scheduled meeting where the board voted unanimously to approve a 5 percent increase to the university’s room and board rates.

UCA’s room and board was previously set at $8,250 per year, based on a double-occupancy room, with $200 declining cash balance (DCB) on the Total Access meal plan. The new, increased rates will be $8,663 per year and include a $250 DCB on the Total Access meal plan. Students will now pay an additional $413 per year.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

