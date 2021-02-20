The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees affirmed the school's introduction into the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference on Friday, making UCA's switch to the ASUN college athletics conference official board policy.
The vote to approve the switch, a formality which struck language from board policy which referenced the Southland Conference and added language which addressed the university's acceptance of ASUN Conference policies, passed in an unanimous vote. UCA will become a full member of the ASUN beginning on July 1. Per previous reporting by the Log Cabin, the decision by the university to leave the Southland Conference came in part due to the exit of multiple Texas schools from the Southland Conference. Four Texas schools left Southland to join the Western Athletic Conference before UCA made the decision to join the ASUN.
The Board of Trustees also unanimously approved a rate hike of students' room and board for the 2021-22 school year.
The hike, which totals some $342 per student, would increase the current room and board rate from $7,554 per year to $7,896 per year beginning in the fall.
Additionally, the Board of Trustees approved a nightly stay rate increase of $3 which affects camps, conferences and other events which require non-students to stay at the campus overnight. The Student Government Association (SGA) voiced its support for the rate hikes at the meeting and cited the university's cooperation and openness in explaining the need for the rate increases at its own SGA board meeting on Feb. 1.
In other business, the trustees unanimously approved the deletion of multiple low-enrollment academic majors and minors, as well as the addition of majors and minors in multiple colleges.
The trustees also unanimously approved a resolution of appreciation for trustee E.C. Maltbia and bestowed Distinguished Professor Emeritus awards to faculty members Patricia Phelps and Richard Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.