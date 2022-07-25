The Arkansas Coding Academy (ArCA) hosted its Demo Day on Friday, July 22 in the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center on the University of Central Arkansas campus.
Demo Day is an important opportunity for newly-graduated ArCA students to showcase their software development skills. It allows them to interact face-to-face with recruiters and hiring managers from across the state of Arkansas.
This semester, 22 ArCA students received their graduation certificates from the 6-month-long coding boot camp. The program was open to anyone with a high school diploma to a master’s degree and was held virtually, allowing a much wider range of individuals to be able to advance their coding skills and achieve better job placements.
The following were the 22 full-stack developers that graduated from the ArCA program on Friday, along with their Capstone projects:
Aaron Mcneil, Secretary Of State Archive.
Alan Greene, Quiz Create.
Anthoni Criner, The Sossy Player.
Bradley Hendricks, Pointer.
Caleb Stephens, Ideal Health Now.
Chase Gravett, Junior Bible Quiz App.
Dominic Cravotta, Golfnow.
Eric Nutt, Cypress Valley Processing Form.
Gerald Mitchell, Mitchell Fitness.
Jonathan Turner, Store2Floor.
Kade Massey, Sports Binder.
Kyle Sackoff, Round Mountain Coffee.
Melvin Vizueth, Liber-Libri.
Mykala Lowe, Modern American Music.
Reggie Robinson, User Authorization App.
Samuel Harvey, Wag Weather.
Sam Winstead, IOT for Pros.
Stephanie Brumett, Formula1.
ArCA Director Alison Wish said: “The Arkansas Coding Academy began in 2016 as a coding boot camp in the outreach and community engagement division of the University of Central Arkansas. So what began as one class in one of these conference rooms up front, is now a thriving program,” Wish said. “We had 100 percent job placement in our last cohort, and today’s cohort is the largest class we’ve seen.”
Wish said that “by completing this program, our students have proven two things, and these are really difficult to determine just from an interview or resume. One, they have the technical aptitude to pick up new technologies at a fast pace. And second, they have the perseverance to see things through and get the job done.”
“So most of our graduates that are here today, enrolled in our program with no previous coding experience. They spent their weekends and their evenings in our virtual classroom. They spent countless hours practicing and studying on their own. Most of them have also held full-time jobs while they were in the program,” Wish said.
After the graduation ceremony, UCA President Houston Davis said that he was proud that the university is “able to be the home of something that not only benefits our campus, our students, but really is meant to have tentacles that reach out to a lot of different communities across the state.”
“It’s always fun because, at the beginning of the program, they couldn’t imagine doing this, and all of a sudden, they’re going to come here as an expert on something that they have built and developed,” Davis said.
ArCA and UCA will continue to graduate students interested in advancing their coding knowledge from the successful program.
