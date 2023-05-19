Spring 2023 has been a memorable time for the University of Central Arkansas Artists in Residence program as established artist and enthusiast, Fabiola Jean-Louis, made her way to the UCA campus in January.
Jean-Louis is a Haitian conceptual artist working in photography, paper textile, design and sculpture. Fabiola’s work has been viewed at a multitude of exhibits, one of which being The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Fabiola spent her time since at the university working alongside students preparing for the “Waters of the Abyss, an Intersection of Spirit and Freedom” installation. Located at the UCA Baum Gallery in McCastlain Hall, this installation debuted May 11 and is open to the public until May 31, and by appointment in June. Fabiola’s major body of work is on display at the Baum Gallery comprising of a life-sized mausoleum made of paper clay using extreme intricate detail.
The portfolio of artists that the University of Central Arkansas brings to Conway exudes a level of creativity that the community is able to experience firsthand. This residence program will lead the way to furthering the arts for students and community members to learn from the best of the best.
Engage Management, a commercial and residential property management company, is one of the primary sponsors for the UCA Artists in Residence program. Engage Management chooses to partner with and support these artists and this UCA program because the company feels it’s important to the growth of a community to focus on the arts, officials said.
