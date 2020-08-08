The University of Central Arkansas Bears have found an opponent to replace their planned game against Missouri, officials announced Friday.
The Bears will play the Arkansas State University Red Wolves in Jonesboro on Sept. 19.
After the Southeastern Conference announced a conference-only season, UCA sought a replacement opponent for the game and had hoped it would be the Red Wolves, UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague previously told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Teague and ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir agreed to a Sept. 19 matchup at Centennial Bank Stadium on the ASU campus.
“It’s great to have an in-state partner in ASU,” Teague said. “For us to be able to pick up a compelling Division I football game just two hours away is very important and helpful.”
The teams were already scheduled to face off next season, and will now play each other two years in a row for an in-state rivalry match.
“These are two very good football programs so it should be a great game,” Teague said. “I know our state will be excited to see this game and it’s also fun knowing we go back again in 2021 for our regularly scheduled game.”
Both programs had lost a previously-scheduled game due to the pandemic as ASU was scheduled to play the Michigan Wolverines before the Big 10 conference also nixed non-conference games.
The Bears, the reigning Southland Conference co-champions, won the last meeting between the teams, taking a 28-24 victory on Sept. 24, 2016, in Jonesboro. UCA was picked to win the SLC title in last month’s preseason poll after reaching the FCS Playoffs in three of the past four seasons.
The Red Wolves have perennially been a top team in the Sun Belt Conference over the past decade, winning five SBC titles and advancing to nine consecutive bowl games.
UCA is scheduled to open the 2020 season in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff against Austin Peay in Week Zero (Aug. 29) at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
