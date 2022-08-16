The Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) has awarded the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) a nearly $550,000 grant to renovate McAlister Hall, UCA announced on Monday.

McAlister Hall – home of UCA’s Art Department, Honors College and the Department of Family and Consumer Science – was first built in 1934. Thanks to the funds, renovations are expected to begin in January of 2023 and be finished by the beginning of the 2023 fall semester, UCA officials said.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

