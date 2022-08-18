The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is the first college in the state to participate in the Arkansas Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Collegiate Naloxbox Bystander Rescue Program, the university and DHS announced in a news conference at UCA on Wednesday.

The Naloxbox Bystander Rescue Program, administrated by the Arkansas Collegiate Network, will increase access to the opioid reversal medication naloxone on the UCA campus. Thanks to the program, smart cabinets stocked with the drug will be positioned strategically around the campus for bystanders to access if the need arises to intervene in a health emergency and administer the medication, university officials said on Wednesday.

