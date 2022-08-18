The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is the first college in the state to participate in the Arkansas Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Collegiate Naloxbox Bystander Rescue Program, the university and DHS announced in a news conference at UCA on Wednesday.
The Naloxbox Bystander Rescue Program, administrated by the Arkansas Collegiate Network, will increase access to the opioid reversal medication naloxone on the UCA campus. Thanks to the program, smart cabinets stocked with the drug will be positioned strategically around the campus for bystanders to access if the need arises to intervene in a health emergency and administer the medication, university officials said on Wednesday.
At Wednesday’s news conference, UCA President Houston Davis said the university is proud to be the first college in the state to have naloxone boxes installed on campus from DHS.
“Today is another day where we’re celebrating UCA’s commitment to increasing health care capacity in Arkansas and improving [health outcomes],” Davis said.
The cabinets, mounted on walls and positioned in high-traffic areas, as well as the most likely places students may experience an overdose, will have up to two doses of naloxone, a mask for rescue breathing, gloves and resources for obtaining the medication and accessing addiction treatment, a news release issued by DHS after Wednesday’s news conference read.
Additionally, university and DHS officials encouraged students to be prepared to help their classmates if they suspect an overdose, even if they’re not certain.
“It’s okay if you’re not certain someone is overdosing,” DHS Program Manager Tenesha Barnes said, per the release. “If a person is treated with naloxone, but they are not having an overdose, there are no harmful side effects. Also, bystanders that administer the medication are protected by the Good Samaritan law. The bottom line is that we want everyone to be prepared and able to administer life-saving emergency treatment for a possible overdose before it’s too late.”
Naloxone, which is commonly available for first responders to use when responding to an overdose, comes in two different forms for administration, including an injectable, as well as a nasal spray. Once administered, the medication quickly reverses opioid overdoses, attaching to the receptors of ingested opioids and blocking their effects, restoring breathing in people overdosing.
UCA Addiction Studies Program Director Stephanie Rose, who was instrumental in working with DHS to get the boxes on campus, said the move to have Naloxboxes on campus is empowering for the school community.
“First responders often have access to naloxone, but we know seconds matter in cases of opioid overdoses,” Rose said. “With the addition of the Naloxboxes on the UCA campus, we are empowering students, faculty and staff to save lives by increasing knowledge, as well as access to naloxone.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.