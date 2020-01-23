For those in Conway that need a couple extra hands to get that project done, now is the time to apply for the University of Central Arkansas’ Big Event day of service set for March 14, 2020.
In its seventh year, the annual event brings people from all of the community together with UCA faculty, staff, students and alumni to help give back to those locally that need the volunteer service.
The Big Event, which began at Texas A&M University in 1982, has spread to colleges and universities throughout the nation. UCA’s event, which takes place each March, is an opportunity for students to serve the community that supports the university.
The event attracts several hundred volunteers every year, with around 600 volunteers participating in 2019, despite the rain, Lesley Graybeal, the director of service-learning for UCA Outreach and Community Engagement, said.
“The big Event is UCA’s biggest day of service event,” she said. “It’s student run and includes about 100 different projects every year with local nonprofits and at Conway residents’[s] homes.”
Graybeal said they’re hoping for great weather this seventh year and hopefully around 1,000 volunteers.
Organizations and residents of Conway can submit a request for volunteers by visiting www.uca.edu/go/bigevent. Requests can include complete indoor and outdoor tasks, including minor landscaping, painting, cleaning, organizing, reading or participating in other interactive activities or projects.
“Volunteers can’t serve without projects, so we need the community’s help to provide those opportunities for students to get out in the community and help their neighbors,” Graybeal said.
While they will accept as many requests they can fill, she said they do need to be in Conway.
For questions about requests and more, community members can contact the UCA Division of Outreach and Community Engagement or The Big Event Committee with questions about requests via ucabigevent@gmail.com.
Most tools are provided, but needed materials must be supplied by the site. Job requests are open through Thursday, Feb. 6.
“My favorite part of the Big Event is seeing hundreds of students show up to serve on a Saturday morning, when they could be doing anything else,” Graybeal said. “It’s so inspiring to see them be able to make a new relationship with another volunteer or a community member.”
