The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees met Friday at a special board meeting where it approved of the financing and construction of three projects on campus.
One of the three projects is for renovations on Burdick Hall. The renovations on the building include replacing Data Center equipment and making changes to satisfy current code requirements.
The project will cost an estimated $12.1 million, using funding from the university’s Insurance Proceeds and Plant Funds. It’s anticipated to be completed by June 2024.
The second project approved on Friday is the replacement of the roof on McAlister Hall. These renovations include removing and replacing the tile, repairing the damaged desk and rafters and adding snow and ice shields to the roof.
The roof replacement is expected to cost $700,000 using UCA’s Plant Funds and is anticipated to be completed in January.
The final project approved by the UCA Board of Trustees is the replacement of two boilers and one condensate return tank in the Farris Center.
The estimated cost for this project is $350,000 also using the Plant Funds and it’s expected to be completed by February.
The UCA Board of Trustees will meet again in October.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
