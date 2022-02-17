The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees is set to discuss increasing the fees for room and board Friday at 10 a.m. during its regular meeting.
The proposed rate is $8,250 per year, which is a 4.48 percent increase from the $7,896 students currently pay for room and board, an extra $354 students will have to pay per year.
This increase will generate an estimated additional $445,927 for the university based on the last year’s usage and projected enrollment data, although the projected occupancy in housing and use of meal plans does remain uncertain due to the unknown nature of the pandemic, according to university officials.
If approved, this increase will go into effect during the 2022-2023 school year.
The Board of Trustees is also set to look at the approval of the university renewing its contract with Evisions LLC, a higher-education software and services company that’s package is used for reporting, report automation, check printing and digital form development.
If approved, the contract will renew in July and will expire at the end of June 2025.
To see the full agenda, visit https://uca.edu/board/files/2022/02/021822agenda.pdf.
