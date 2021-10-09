The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees approved a renewal of the university’s contract with First Real Estate Limited Partnership LLLP to keep UCA Downtown in operation.
The contract, which started in December of 2015, is set to expire at the end of November. The new contract would extend the lease agreement to Nov. 30, 2024, when it will be reviewed again.
“The student body expresses deep appreciation for the continuing of these contracts that serve to advance the betterment of our college experience,” UCA Student Government Association President Mya Hall said at the meeting.
The board also approved the university entering a contract agreement with Nabholz Construction Services for about $386,000 to replace the dining hall roof at College Square and renovate the patio. The expected the completion date for the project is Monday, Nov. 15.
The board also made some changes to the UCA Health, Dental and Life & Long-term Disability Insurance Plans. Among these changes, healths rates would increase by 4.9 percent for the 2022 calendar year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.