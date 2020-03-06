Officials with the University of Central Arkansas announced that a whopping $1,126,580 had been raised from its sixth annual Day of Giving during a celebration ceremony on Friday.
The amount brought in during the 24-hour fundraising event on Thursday, ultimately broke UCA's 2019 record of $757,939 — a total 49% increase — with a total of 1,668 donors across 47 states and Puerto Rico, eight countries and others, including one in Antarctica, according to officials.
"Today we gather to mark another milestone event and to celebrate the hard work and support of all those who made our sixth annual Day of Giving a big success," Haley Fowler, director of annual giving, said.
President Houston Davis said great things are happening because of donors, students, faculty and staff ... everyone together.
“We together are accomplishing great things for our students, our communities, our state and beyond," he said. "Our sixth annual day of giving is no exception."
The university president added that not only did UCA break its own monetary record from last year and beyond, but also across Arkansas.
“One thing I love about our university is we have no fear of being first," Davis said. "First in Arkansas over the $1 million mark in Day of Giving … it was a remarkable feat."
Kale Gober, vice president for university advancement, said that's not accomplished through big gifts but through a lot of people giving a little bit.
"One thing I thought was really impressive about yesterday’s Day of Giving is that we had 1,600 people make a gift to UCA […] the biggest contingents […] 33% of the gifts that were given yesterday were given from UCA students giving back to their own university," he said.
Gober said that representation shows the overall support the community has for what's going on at UCA.
"It's a great time to be a bear," he said.
To see more details about the results and the breakdown of individual funds, visit uca.edu/dayofgiving.
