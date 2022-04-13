University of Central Arkansas College of Business Dean Michael Hargis has been selected to receive the 2022 Outstanding Dean Award from Beta Alpha Psi, an international honor organization for accounting and financial information students and professionals.
Hargis was nominated for the award by UCA’s Theta Lambda chapter.
“I am honored and humbled to be chosen for this award,” Hargis said. “UCA’s Beta Alpha Psi Theta Lambda chapter upholds the mission of the UCA College of Business by offering students impactful professional development opportunities and by helping students to develop relationships in the business community. They are an outstanding group, and I am proud to support their work.”
Beta Alpha Psi students called Hargis a “fierce advocate” for the College of Business and cited his “amazing impact” on the Theta Lambda chapter. Their nomination detailed Hargis’ support of the chapter’s expansion, as well as chapter members’ development and achievements.
A letter from Beta Alpha Psi notifying Hargis of the award said in part, “While this year’s nominees were very competitive, you stood out based on your consistent and longstanding commitment to Beta Alpha Psi. Your selection was based on your hands-on engagement and your significant financial and operational support to the chapter that positioned them to achieve their goals and objectives.”
The award will be presented at the annual Beta Alpha Psi meeting in Orlando in July.
The Theta Lambda chapter is identified as a superior chapter for its commitment to professional and service hours. The UCA chapter focuses on honoring scholarship, professional development and service to the community. Members have the opportunity to meet and get to know professionals from all areas of accounting, and they learn skills needed to be successful in careers in accounting, finance, information systems and analytics.
