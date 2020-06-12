The University of Central Arkansas will resume normal operations at the beginning of the fall semester on Aug. 20, President Houston Davis announced Wednesday in an email to students, faculty and staff.
Most UCA courses will be delivered face-to-face with additional hybrid elements. Courses will be designed so they can easily pivot to a remote or online environment if needed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
When students head home for Thanksgiving Break, all academic instruction will turn online, as will final exams. Despite the switch to an online environment, all campus amenities, including residence halls and dining facilities will remain open through the end of finals week.
University officials are currently working on plans to prepare for the need for social and physical distancing, with additional updates expected to be passed on to the campus community in the coming weeks.
Further, UCA’s Student Health Clinic will be able to test and trace members of the campus community who might exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or believe they may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive. For students who test positive, the university has developed an isolation plan which would allow them to remain on campus if going home isn’t an option. Carmichael Hall, a dormitory on the campus, is being reserved for this purpose.
The university is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines in planning room occupancies and will become more flexible with university policy regarding freshmen being required to live on campus.
For more on UCA’s announcement, visit www.uca.edu.
Central Baptist College (CBC) also has plans to reopen the campus for the fall semester with face-to-face classes, CBC president Terry Kimbrow announced in a letter to faculty and students. The housing program will be followed as it traditionally has been, and students living on campus will receive cleaning supplies to use in their dormitories.
CBC’s chapel services will be held virtually for all of the fall semester. Despite the decision of some other Arkansas schools to switch to a virtual learning environment following Thanksgiving Break, CBC plans to have students return.
“Because several Arkansas institutions have already announced they will not return to campus after Thanksgiving Break, we want you all to know that at this time we plan to return after Thanksgiving Break,” Kimbrow said. “However, we will be prepared to complete the last two weeks of the semester fully online if that scenario becomes necessary.”
For more on CBC’s announcement, visit www.cbc.edu.
Hendrix is currently finalizing its plans, with an announcement expected fairly soon.
