Director of the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Center for Community and Economic Development (CCED) Shelby Fiegel has been elected as chair of the Community Development Council (CDC), the university announced in a news release on Monday.

As the new chair of the CDC, Fiegel will lead a 19-member board of community and economic development experts representing private industry, government, educational institutions and nonprofits. The CDC oversees the Professional Community and Economic Developer (PCED) certification process and works collaboratively with Community Development Institute (CDI) sites across the nation to deliver a full range of training services leading to certification.

