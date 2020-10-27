The University of Central Arkansas will celebrate Homecoming 2020 from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. This year’s theme is Roaring ’20s. Many events will be hosted virtually due to COVID-19.
For the fifth consecutive year, UCA Homecoming 2020 is presented by Conway Regional Health System.
Alumni and friends are invited to attend various virtual events including a Homecoming Virtual 5K, Alumni Virtual Trivia Championship, Kendra Scott Gives Back, Half-Century Club Induction and scavenger hunts.
Events such as the Alumni and Friends Party, Decades Brunch and Greek Step Show were canceled.
“We know that our dedicated Bears were looking forward to coming back to campus for Homecoming 2020, but that’s not possible this year,” said Alison Taylor, executive director of Alumni Relations. “Our virtual Homecoming still gives our alumni the opportunity to connect and engage with other alums in Arkansas and across the country, as well as abroad.
Bear fans can attend the Homecoming football game Saturday, Oct. 31, at 3 p.m. The Bears will play the Missouri Westen State University Griffons.
To see a complete schedule of events, visit UCA Homecoming.
A partial list of events is included below:
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Virtual Homecoming Pep Rally & Court Announcement
Bear Essentials Non-Perishable Food Drive Day 1
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Virtual Boom Boom Bingo
Thursday, Oct. 29
Bear Essentials Non-Perishable Food Drive Day 2
Alumni Virtual Trivia Round 2
Friday, Oct. 30
Alumni Virtual Trivia Championship
Kendra Scott Gives Back
Saturday, Oct. 31
Kendra Scott Gives Back
Half-Century Club Induction
UCA Bears Football at 3 p.m.
