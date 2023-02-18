The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has named Abayi Ibro Ayouba as assistant director for the Center for Community and Economic Development (CCED), a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the university read.
Ibro Ayouba began the new role in January and coordinates technical assistance and training events for community leaders, assists in the development and management of grant or project proposals, supports existing partnerships and assists in the development of new strategic partnerships. She formerly served as the coordinator of the UCA Learning Communities.
