The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Police and Society Class will host its annual Share-a-Bear Holiday Event at the Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County on Saturday, the class announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.
The event, which will include free pictures with Santa, free toys for every child and free food, games and prizes, will start at the club at 1405 Robins St. at 7 p.m. Saturday and end at 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
