Morrilton native Kristy Toney Jamerson has graduated from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas. She received a PhD in health studies with an emphasis in population health.
Jamerson collected data for her dissertation research project, titled “Dare to be Aware: Examining Stroke Risk Perception in African American Women Aged 35-54 in Rural Arkansas,” from study participants in Phillips County, Arkansas.
She is a full-time clinical instructor in the department of health sciences at the University of Central Arkansas. Jamerson plans to use the results of her study to enhance her abilities as an educator, while also working tirelessly to increase stroke risk perception and to decrease stroke rates in rural middle-aged African American women across the state of Arkansas.
Jamerson is the daughter of Roger and Gertie Toney of Morrilton, Arkansas.
She resides in Conway with her husband, Patrick (Dr. FiT), and two children, Briana and Sean.
