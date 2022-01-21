The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) College of Business has named Tracy A. Suter as the new chair for the Department of Marketing and Management. Suter began his role at the start of the spring semester.
As department chair, Suter will collaborate with the faculty and supervise department activities that support the college’s mission to provide an innovative and relevant curriculum combined with hands-on student experiences in the business community. He will also teach creativity and innovation courses from a marketing point of view and continue his research interests in creative problem-solving and business innovation.
Dean Michael Hargis welcomed Suter to the College of Business saying: “Tracy is innovative, engaging, and committed to student and faculty success. He also has a long track record of success as a leader in higher education. I look forward to Tracy’s contributions to the development and continuous improvement of our college’s programs.”
Suter, originally from Russellville, brings a wealth of expertise from his 25-year academic career as he assumes the role of department chair. In addition to teaching, Suter has authored many academic articles and textbooks and served in other administrative capacities. His most extensive experience was as a 15-year faculty member at Oklahoma State University.
“As a first-generation college student from the great state of Arkansas, I do not take my opportunity or responsibility lightly to nurture and grow the next generation of leaders, thinkers and doers,” Suter said. “I look forward to helping students grow and succeed here at UCA.”
Suter earned his Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Arkansas. Before teaching, he worked as a marketing and analysis specialist at an aviation company.
To learn more about the UCA College of Business and Suter, visit www.uca.edu/business.
