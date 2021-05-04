The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host six graduation ceremonies on May 7 and 8, accommodating the need for social distancing of graduates and their families at the university’s Farris Center.
The first two ceremonies, set to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and followed later by a 7:30 p.m. ceremony, will honor undergraduate students in the College of Education and the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and graduate students in all UCA programs, respectively.
Saturday’s four ceremonies will start at 9 a.m. and continue through until 6 p.m. at the Farris Center. Students from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, as well as College of Business and Health and Behavioral Sciences students will be honored in Saturday’s ceremonies.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic and to allow for social distancing, all graduation attendees must have a ticket to attend the commencement and face coverings must be worn by graduates and their families. UCA also announced that doors to the Farris Center will open 45 minutes prior to the beginning of each ceremony.
For more on UCA’s commencement schedule and the university’s COVID-19 policies, visit uca.edu/commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.