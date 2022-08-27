The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) hosted its 36th annual Community Development Institute (CDI) earlier this month, the university announced in a news release.

The CDI, first founded at UCA in 1987, provides training for community and economic development professionals from Arkansas and the surrounding states. The 2022 event, which lasted five days and included over 150 professionals, culminated with a keynote speech and awards ceremony.

