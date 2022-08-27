The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) hosted its 36th annual Community Development Institute (CDI) earlier this month, the university announced in a news release.
The CDI, first founded at UCA in 1987, provides training for community and economic development professionals from Arkansas and the surrounding states. The 2022 event, which lasted five days and included over 150 professionals, culminated with a keynote speech and awards ceremony.
Institute Year 1 Director Bill Luther, who also serves as the President and CEO of the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, won the CDI’s Bill Miller Community Development Award in recognition of his leadership and support of the institute, UCA’s news release read. Additionally, Thrive Income a nonprofit design form that specializes in branding, graphic design and public art in the Delta region of Arkansas, won CDI’s Friend of Community Development Award.
CDI Director Shelby Fiegel said people like Luther and organizations like Thrive help make CDI successful.
“Our staff is fortunate to call Bill Luther and Thrive our friends and partners,” Fiegel said. “CDI has continued to be the most successful training program in the Midsouth because of people and organizations like them. We are thankful for their support as we continue to serve community leaders across Arkansas and the Midsouth.”
Other award recipients at the 2022 edition of the institute include Kari Lapp, Chett Daniel and Wilson Marseilles. Lapp, an employee of the Saline County Library, is a member of CDI’s 2022 graduating class and received the Ernest Whitelaw Award for her dedication and involvement in the training program. Lapp’s peers chose her for the honor.
CDI’s members go through a three-year training that includes 15 total days of training. CDI 2023 registration is open now and will take place at UCA from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2023.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@
thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.